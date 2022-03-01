Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

