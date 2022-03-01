Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

