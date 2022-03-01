Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. 123,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

