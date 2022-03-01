Canton Hathaway LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Rani Therapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RANI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,173. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

