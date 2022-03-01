Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,534. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

