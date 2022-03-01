Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1,764.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,000,403,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

