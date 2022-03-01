Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CCI traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.95. 14,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

