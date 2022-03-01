Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.32

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.32 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 27.31 ($0.37). Capita shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,806,418 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.07) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Capita alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.60 million and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

In other news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,872.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.