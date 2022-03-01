Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after buying an additional 40,260 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,071,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. 45,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.