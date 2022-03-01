Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.