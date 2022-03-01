Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 3.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $35,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:RMD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.54. 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
