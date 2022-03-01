Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. 147,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

