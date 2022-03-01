Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 88,032 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,032 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 151,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

