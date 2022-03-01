Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

