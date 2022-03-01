Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $5,955,451. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

Shares of CPRI opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

