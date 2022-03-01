Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,934 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

