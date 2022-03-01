Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,468 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.