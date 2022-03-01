Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

