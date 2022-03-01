Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

SPSB opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

