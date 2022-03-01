Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average of $381.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

