Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,972 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CARA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 532,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

