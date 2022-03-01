CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CTH opened at GBX 584.70 ($7.85) on Tuesday. CareTech has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 701 ($9.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 566.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 606.09. The company has a market capitalization of £662.68 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.86) price target on shares of CareTech in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

