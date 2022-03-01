Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,050.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 520,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,109. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.