Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,050.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.60.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 520,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,109. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.