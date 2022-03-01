Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $175.53 Million Position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $175,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 25,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

