Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $221,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.