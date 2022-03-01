Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,281. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.