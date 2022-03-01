Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. 769,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,696,115. The company has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

