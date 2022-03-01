Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 141,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,982. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52.

