Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. 36,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

