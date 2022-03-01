Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) were down 8.2% on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $140.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $135.34 and last traded at $138.15. Approximately 77,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,830,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.62.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 25.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,473,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Carvana by 16.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

