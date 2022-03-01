Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) were down 8.2% on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $140.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $135.34 and last traded at $138.15. Approximately 77,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,830,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.62.
In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 2.35.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
