Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.62.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $150.47 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $2,415,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 31.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $10,553,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

