Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.13.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

