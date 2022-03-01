CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $115,671,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

