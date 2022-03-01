CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

