CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,094.16 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008784 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

