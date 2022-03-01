Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,431. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 93.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

