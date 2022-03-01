Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.98.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.18%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

