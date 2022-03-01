Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,881,250. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

