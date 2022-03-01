Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,945 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

