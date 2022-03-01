Centiva Capital LP Sells 882 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

