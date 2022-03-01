Centiva Capital LP Takes $398,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

