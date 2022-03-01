Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of CYFL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Century Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
