Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CYFL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

