Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.