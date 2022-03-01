Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,982 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27.

