Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 356 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $501.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.38. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

