Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 672,250.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

