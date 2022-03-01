Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

