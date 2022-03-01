Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of CRS opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

