Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Intuit by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Shares of INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

