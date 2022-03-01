Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.
Shares of ISCV opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $62.73.
